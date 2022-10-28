Iran Revolutionary Guards says bomb attack foiled in Shiraz - Sepah News
28-10-2022
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that its intelligence unit had foiled a bomb attack in the southern city of Shiraz, two days after a deadly shooting at a shrine there, the guards' news agency Sepah News said.
"A bombing in Mo'ali Abad (neighborhood) in Shiraz was detected and foiled by the Revolutionary Guards intelligence," Sepah news said.
Wednesday's shooting, which was claimed by Islamic State, killed 15 worshippers.
