Mumbai: Car catches fire after hitting road divider, cops rescue driver

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 14:58 IST
Mumbai: Car catches fire after hitting road divider, cops rescue driver
A speeding car caught fire after it rammed into a divider near Kalanagar flyover in Bandra in the early hours of Friday, a Mumbai police official said.

The driver of the car, who lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the mishap, was rescued by a police team that rushed to the site of the incident, he said.

The impact of the collision led to the car bursting into flames, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

