Iran withholding bodies of protesters from families, UN says
The U.N. human rights office on Friday voiced concern about Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said that authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed.
"We've seen a lot of ill treatment ... but also harassment of the families of protesters," Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a Geneva press briefing, citing multiple sources.
She added that in some cases, authorities were withholding the bodies of dead protesters from families or only releasing them on condition that they do not hold a funeral or speak to the media.
