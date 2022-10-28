Cypriot envoy says any maritime border dispute with Lebanon 'easily' resolved

A Cypriot delegation in Lebanon on Friday to begin talks on maritime border delineation between the two countries said any disputes during that process could be easily resolved.

"There is no problem between Lebanon and Cyprus that cannot be resolved easily," said Cypriot special envoy Tasos Tzionis, after meeting with outgoing Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

