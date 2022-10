* FAST-FASHION JUGGERNAUT SHEIN'S SALES CLOSE IN ON ZARA, H&M - WSJ

* ONLINE RETAILER SHEIN IS ON TRACK TO GENERATE REVENUE OF $24 BILLION THIS YEAR -WSJ Source text: https://tinyurl.com/r9uj9a75 Further company coverage: [ ]

