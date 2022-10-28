Hearing in Kodanad case posted for December 2

The district court here on Friday posted the Kodanadu heist and murder case to December 2 for further hearing.

The judge P Murugan adjourned the case based on a request by Crime Branch-CID, which took over the case on September 26, seeking time to re-investigate into the case.

The CB-CID took over the case of the Kodanadu estate bungalow belonging to late former chief minister J Jayalalaithaa, where a security guard was murdered and some documents from the bungalow stolen on April 24, 2017.

Police have arrested 10 people for alleged involvement in the case as some were on bail and some in jails.

It started investigation by questioning the estate manager Nataraj and inspecting the scene of the murder a couple of days ago, as the trial in the case was on in the Nilgiris District Court for the last five years.

