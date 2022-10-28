Left Menu

Army pays tributes to fallen soldier in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:16 IST
Army pays tributes to fallen soldier in J&K
Army on Friday paid tributes to rifleman Kulbhushan Manta who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week.

''Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps, on behalf of all ranks, paid rich tributes today to Rifleman Kulbushan Manta who had made the supreme sacrifice on October 27 in a joint cordon and search operation of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Washran village, Baramulla district,'' a defence spokesperson said here.

The anti-militancy operation was launched on Wednesday during which one terrorist was apprehended alive.

''Late Rifleman Kulbushan Manta had suffered gunshot wound and was evacuated by helicopter to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. The braveheart breathed his last at 12.30 pm on Thursday,'' the spokesperson said.

Hailing from a village in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh, Manta (27) had joined the Army in 2014. He is survived by his wife.

''The mortal remains of Late Rifleman Kulbushan Manta are being taken for last rites to his native place where he would be laid to rest with full military honours,'' the spokesperson added.

