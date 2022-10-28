Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson in focus as battle looms

President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Russia's war in Ukraine was going to plan as both sides prepared for a battle in Kherson in Ukraine's south. DIPLOMACY

* U.S. President Joe Biden expressed scepticism about Putin's comment that he had no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. "If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation. * The United States is preparing a $275 million package of military assistance for Ukraine to bolster its counter-offensive against Russian forces, a source familiar with the plan said.

* Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in German ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", Germany's president said. CONFLICT

* Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure were forcing electricity cuts in the capital Kyiv and other places, officials said. * Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, has visited the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said.

* Ukrainian forces killed 44 Russian servicemen over the last 24 hours in Kherson, the Ukrainian military said. * The Russian defence ministry said its forces had repelled attempted Ukrainian advances in the east had destroyed a Ukrainian military factory near the town of Pavlograd.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield accounts. ECONOMY

* Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the foreign ministry said. QUOTES

"The historical period of the West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end." - Putin * "Shelling will not break us - to hear the enemy's anthem on our land is scarier than the enemy's rockets in our sky," - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)