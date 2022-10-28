Uncle, teenage nephew drown in Ganga in UP's Ghazipur

A 28-year-old man and his teenage nephew drowned in Ganga here while bathing on Friday, police said. According to police, One Sujit Giri, and his nephew Om Giri, 15, both residents of a village under Karanda Police Station, had gone to the nearby river bank to prepare it for Chhatt Puja. The two later got into the river to bathe but were swept away in the strong current. A police team reached the spot, and with help of locals, recovered the bodies.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sampoornanad Rai told PTI that their bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

