Left Menu

Uncle, teenage nephew drown in Ganga in UP's Ghazipur

A 28-year-old man and his teenage nephew drowned in Ganga here while bathing on Friday, police said. According to police, One Sujit Giri, and his nephew Om Giri, 15, both residents of a village under Karanda Police Station, had gone to the nearby river bank to prepare it for Chhatt Puja.

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:19 IST
Uncle, teenage nephew drown in Ganga in UP's Ghazipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man and his teenage nephew drowned in Ganga here while bathing on Friday, police said. According to police, One Sujit Giri, and his nephew Om Giri, 15, both residents of a village under Karanda Police Station, had gone to the nearby river bank to prepare it for Chhatt Puja. The two later got into the river to bathe but were swept away in the strong current. A police team reached the spot, and with help of locals, recovered the bodies.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sampoornanad Rai told PTI that their bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022