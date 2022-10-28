UP: Man beats mother to death after being refused money to buy liquor
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old man beat his mother to death with a wooden stick after she refused to give him money to buy liquor in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.
The incident took place Thursday night in a village in the Chandpur police station area of the district.
The accused, Devendra Saini, a habitual drinker, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said.
Saini attacked his mother, Samundra Devi, 65, with a wooden stick following an argument after she refused to give him money to buy liquor, the police officer said.
A police team rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident.
Police lodged an FIR based on a complaint filed by Devendra's brother, Jayram.
The body of the deceased was sent for postmortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devendra
- Ram Arj
- Jayram
- Samundra Devi
- Chandpur
- Devendra Saini
- Uttar