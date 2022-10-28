France's Macron agreed with new British PM Sunak to prepare bilateral summit meeting - Elysee
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:38 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone conversation with Britain's new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, in which the two leaders agreed to prepare a bilateral summit next year, the presidential office in Paris said on Friday.
Macron told Sunak about his willingness to deepen the relations between the two countries, the Elysee added in a readout, adding the French president viewed the war in Ukraine and the fight against climate change as common challenges.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Elysee
- Ukraine
- Rishi Sunak
- French
- Britain
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants
UN demands Russia reverse ''illegal'' annexations in Ukraine
WRAPUP 3-Russian missiles target Ukraine's Mykolaiv, U.N. denounces 'annexations'
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-U.N. denounces Russian 'annexation' while West backs Ukraine with more air defences