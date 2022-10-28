UK PM Sunak discusses illegal Channel crossings with France's Macron
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed the importance of making the English Channel route "completely unviable" for people traffickers in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Sunak also committed to deepening the countries' partnership to "deter deadly journeys across the Channel that benefit organised criminals", the spokesperson said in a statement.
