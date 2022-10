BRIEF-EMA Confirms Recommendation To Withdraw Marketing Authorisations For Amfepramone Medicines

* EMA: EMA CONFIRMS RECOMMENDATION TO WITHDRAW MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FOR AMFEPRAMONE MEDICINES: 28/10/2022

EMA-PRAC'S RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWS REVIEW WHICH FOUND MEASURES TO RESTRICT USE OF THE MEDICINES FOR SAFETY REASONS HAVE NOT BEEN SUFFICIENTLY EFFECTIVE * EMA- BENEFITS OF AMFEPRAMONE MEDICINES DO NOT OUTWEIGH THEIR RISKS AND RECOMMENDED THAT MEDICINES BE REMOVED FROM MARKET IN EU

