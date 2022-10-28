Maha: Two held for theft of idols from old temple in Jalna

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the theft of idols from an old and well-patronised temple in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said on Thursday.

The theft of 11 'panch dhatu' idols of a 480-year-old temple in Jamb Samarth village, revered as the birth place of saint Ramdas Samarth, in Ghansawangi tehsil had taken place on August 22.

''Five stolen idols have been recovered from two persons who were apprehended on a tip-off from Solapur late Thursday night. One is a resident of Karnataka and the other is from Solapur. A third accused is on the run,'' Superintendent of Police Akshay Shinde said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)