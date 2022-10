BRIEF-EMA's PRAC Recommends Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Be Added As Side Effect Of COVID shots Comirnaty & Spikevax

* EMA: PRAC RECOMMENDS HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING BE ADDED TO PRODUCT INFORMATION AS SIDE EFFECT OF UNKNOWN FREQUENCY OF COVID SHOTS COMIRNATY & SPIKEVAX

* EMA: PRAC CONCLUDED THERE IS AT LEAST REASONABLE POSSIBILITY THAT OCCURRENCE OF HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING IS CAUSALLY ASSOCIATED WITH COMIRNATY & SPIKEVAX * EMA: THERE IS NO EVIDENCE TO SUGGEST MENSTRUAL DISORDERS EXPERIENCED BY SOME PEOPLE HAVE ANY IMPACT ON REPRODUCTION AND FERTILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

