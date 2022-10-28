Iran says bomb attack foiled 'a few nights ago' in Shiraz

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that its intelligence unit had foiled a bomb attack in the southern city of Shiraz, scene of a deadly shooting at a shrine on Wednesday.

The incident, first reported by the Guards own news agency, did not say when the bomb was discovered. State news agency IRNA said the bomb had been found and defused several days ago. "A few nights ago an explosive device was found in this busy street which was neutralized by the timely presence of security forces," IRNA quoted Fars province governor Mohammad-Hadi Imaniyeh as saying.

The Guards news agency Sepah said the bomb was found in the city's Mo'ali Abad Street. Wednesday's shooting, which was claimed by Islamic State, killed 15 worshippers at the Shah Cheragh shrine.

Meanwhile nationwide demonstrations organised by the Iranian government against the shooting got under way following Friday prayers. Funerals were also due to take place for the victims. "We will take revenge for the blood of the martyrs of Shiraz," said Tehran Friday prayer leader Haj Ali Akbari.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country's security. Officials said they had arrested a gunman who carried out the attack at the shrine.

The attack by Islamic State, which threatens to inflame tensions, took place amid widespread anti-government protests. Iran's clerical rulers have faced nationwide demonstrations since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, on Sept. 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)