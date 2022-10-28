Left Menu

France's Macron agreed with new British PM Sunak to deepen ties - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak discussed the issue of clandestine migration across the English Channel in their first telephone conversation since Sunak took office, the British government said. The two leaders also agreed to meet in person next year, France's Elysee said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:15 IST
France's Macron agreed with new British PM Sunak to deepen ties - Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak discussed the issue of clandestine migration across the English Channel in their first telephone conversation since Sunak took office, the British government said.

The two leaders also agreed to meet in person next year, France's Elysee said. Macron congratulated Sunak on his appointment as prime minister, the Elysee said.

The French president viewed the war in Ukraine and the fight against climate change as common challenges and was ready to deepen the ties between the two countries, it said. Relations between France and Britain came under stress in recent years and the countries often traded blame for an array of problems, including post-Brexit fishing disputes and failing to resolve the problem of clandestine migration across the English Channel.

"The Prime Minister stressed the importance for both nations to make the Channel route completely unviable for people traffickers", a Downing Street spokesperson said after the call. Migration policy was not mentioned in the readout from Macron's office.

The two leaders also discussed the European energy crisis, both offices said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022