Elephant dies of electrocution in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A male elephant died of electrocution after it came in contact with a high-voltage wire in a village in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, a forest official said on Friday.

The pachyderm was passing through a paddy field in Chogadih Barwadih village, some 60 km from state capital Ranchi, late on Thursday when the incident occurred, he said.

''I received information about the incident on Friday morning and visited the spot to look into matter. The carcass has been sent for post-mortem,'' the official stated.

Locals said that the live wire was dangling at a distance of just 8 feet above ground.

