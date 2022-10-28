Left Menu

Case against BJP MLA, three others for falsifying public record

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the FIR was lodged against Tilhar BJP MLA Salona Kushwaha, one Sarita Yadav, clerk Danish and another employee working in the block office.In her complaint, Ruchi Verma alleged that Kushwaha has been harassing her family financially and socially after Sarita Yadav claimed that she is the second wife of one of former MLA Roshanlal Vermas sons and wants a share in property.She alleged that Kushwaha took away a register from the tehsil office and included the name of Sarita Yadav as the wife of Roshanlal Vermas dead son Vinod Verma.

Police here booked a BJP MLA and three others for allegedly falsifying public record and criminal conspiracy on a complaint lodged by a daughter-in-law of a former legislator.

She alleged that Kushwaha took away a register from the tehsil office and included the name of Sarita Yadav as the wife of Roshanlal Verma’s dead son Vinod Verma. The former MLA's family has refused to accept Sarita Yadav as their dead son's second wife. The FIR was lodged at the Nigohi police station under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 218 (formation of false record by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP MLA had earlier claimed that the allegations against him have been levelled out of political malice.

