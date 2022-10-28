Germany will press China on opening markets, human rights on Scholz trip
Germany will press for China to open up its economic markets to European companies and will discuss human rights during a visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing next week, a government spokesperson said on Friday.
Germany's view of Beijing has changed in recent months but it is against "decoupling" from the Chinese economy, the spokesperson told a briefing.
Berlin is also still examining the potential Chinese takeover of the chip production of Dortmund-based company Elmos, which follows on the heels of Chinese attempts to buy a stake in a terminal in the port of Hamburg.
