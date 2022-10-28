Left Menu

Germany will press China on opening markets, human rights on Scholz trip

28-10-2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Germany will press for China to open up its economic markets to European companies and will discuss human rights during a visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing next week, a government spokesperson said on Friday.

Germany's view of Beijing has changed in recent months but it is against "decoupling" from the Chinese economy, the spokesperson told a briefing.

Berlin is also still examining the potential Chinese takeover of the chip production of Dortmund-based company Elmos, which follows on the heels of Chinese attempts to buy a stake in a terminal in the port of Hamburg.

