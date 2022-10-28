Left Menu

Spanish public prosecutor drops charges against Neymar, others

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:59 IST
Neymar Image Credit: ANI
Spanish prosecutors on Friday dropped all fraud and corruption charges against Brazil forward Neymar and other accused over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013, the public prosecutor told a court.

Prosecutors wanted a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a 10 million euros ($9.95 million) fine.

A source close to the Neymar family told Reuters that their legal representatives Baker Mckenzie would claim costs against the private prosecution for what they consider recklessness, acting in poor faith and for abuse of process. They will also reserve the right to claim for damages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

