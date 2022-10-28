Bodies of two elderly woman found near ashram in UP's Vrindavan
The bodies of two elderly women were recovered from near an ashram in Vrindavan, police here said on Friday.The deceased have been identified as a 61-year-old resident of Lucknow and a 68-year-old Bihar native, Kotwali police station SHO Suraj Prakash said. Their bodies were found 100 metres from an ashram in Sant Colony area.
PTI | Mathura | Updated: 28-10-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 17:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The bodies of two elderly women were recovered from near an ashram in Vrindavan, police here said on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as a 61-year-old resident of Lucknow and a 68-year-old Bihar native, Kotwali police station SHO Suraj Prakash said. Their bodies were found 100 metres from an ashram in Sant Colony area. The police are trying to ascertain how the bodies reached the area.
''We have intimated their families. The post mortem will be done once their family members reach,'' said Prakash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SHO Suraj Prakash
- Prakash
- Sant Colony
- Kotwali
- Bihar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
36th National Games: Sajan Prakash, Hashika Ramachandra secure 'Best Athlete' awards
"Symbol of giving": Goa Guv PS Sreedharan Pillai remembers Jayprakash Narayan
Adampur bypoll: BJP's Bishnoi looks to defend bastion; Cong places bet on veteran Jai Prakash
Noted Kannada singer Vijay Prakash pays tribute to social reformer Basaveshwara in UK
Chief Minister Chouhan plants saplings with Padma Shri awardee Anil Prakash Joshi