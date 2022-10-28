Bodies of two elderly woman found near ashram in UP's Vrindavan

The bodies of two elderly women were recovered from near an ashram in Vrindavan, police here said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as a 61-year-old resident of Lucknow and a 68-year-old Bihar native, Kotwali police station SHO Suraj Prakash said. Their bodies were found 100 metres from an ashram in Sant Colony area. The police are trying to ascertain how the bodies reached the area.

''We have intimated their families. The post mortem will be done once their family members reach,'' said Prakash.

