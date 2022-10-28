MP: Revenue official caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Bhind

A revenue official was caught red-handed while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Friday, an official said.

The revenue official had demanded Rs 2 lakh from a man for transferring the lease papers of an ancestral land in his name, a Lokayukta official said.

After negotiations, the accused official settled for Rs 1.40 lakh, and the complainant had already paid him Rs 20,000 as the first instalment, he said.

Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid and the accused was caught by a team of 12 officials while taking Rs 50,000 from the complainant at his residence, inspector Braj Mohan Narvaria said.

After registering a case, the accused official was released on bail and further investigation is underway in the matter.

