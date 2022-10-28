Four suspected shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab's Mohali

Four suspected shooters of the Bambiha gang were arrested from Mohali's Zirakpur in a joint operation of Punjab Police with Delhi Police and Uttarakhand Police, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Friday.

Three foreign-made pistols, including an automatic machine pistol manufactured in Turkey, were seized from them, Yadav said in a tweet.

All four were allegedly involved in the murder of a 70-year-old man in Uttarakhand, Yadav said.

''In a major breakthrough #AGTF, Counter-Intel of @PunjabPoliceInd @UdhamSNagarPol & Special @CellDelhi in a joint operation arrested 4 shooters of Bambiha Gang who were involved in the sensational murder of a 70-year-old man in #Kashipur (UK) from #Zirakpur-#Mohali,'' Yadav said in a tweet.

