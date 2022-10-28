Cattle smuggling: Court extends TMC leader's ex-guard's ED custody

A Delhi court on Friday extended by eight days the custodial interrogation of Saigal Hossain, former security guard of arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, in a money laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling.

Hossain, who allegedly amassed huge wealth through a cattle smuggling racket, was produced before the court on expiry of his six-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody granted earlier.

''Taking into consideration the material available on record as well as in the light of arguments addressed on this application, a further custody of the accused for eight days is being granted to the ED,'' Special Judge Raghubir Singh said.

Special Public Prosecutor of the ED Nitesh Rana told the court that further custody of eight days was required as the case needed minute and thorough investigation.

Rana further said that sources for funding of immovable and movable assets acquired by the accused were to be ascertained and for that purpose, further interrogation was required to confronted him with certain other persons, including his close relation, to trace the trails of tainted money which allegedly runs into crores of rupees.

The accused was brought from West Bengal to Delhi after he was arrested for not cooperating with ED officers during questioning at the Asansol correctional home.

The ED had told the court that the accused, who was a Constable in West Bengal Police and was deputed as Personal Security Guard to Anubrata Mondal, used to collect illegal gratification from the kingpin, Enamul Haque, as well as S K Abdul Latif on behalf of Mondal for protection and patronage in carrying out the illegal activities of cattle smuggling through the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

In its application moved on October 22, the ED had sought 14 days custody of the accused.

The application was opposed by the accused, who claimed that the investigation was already complete since the ED has filed its charge sheet in the matter, and that there was no purpose of his interrogation now.

