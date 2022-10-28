Left Menu

One arrested in connection with Bhatpara blast

Three days after a seven-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends were injured after the packet with which they were playing thinking it to be a ball, exploded in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, police arrested one person on Friday for his alleged involvement with the matter, an officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 17:53 IST
One arrested in connection with Bhatpara blast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three days after a seven-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends were injured after the packet with which they were playing thinking it to be a ball, exploded in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district, police arrested one person on Friday for his alleged involvement with the matter, an officer said. The man was nabbed from Kakinara for allegedly storing crude bombs, the officer said.

''He was released from jail a few days ago. He was under our lens and after the initial probe, we have got some evidence about his involvement in the matter. We are talking to him,'' the police officer said. The condition of one of the two injured boys is still critical, the officer added. Meanwhile, a team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the deceased boy's family on Friday and spoke to them.

