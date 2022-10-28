UP: Rs 12.5-crore house of Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari attached under Gangsters Act

The Ghazipur district police on Friday attached a property worth Rs 12.5 crore of former MP Afzal Ansari, the brother of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in Lucknow under the Gangsters Act.

''A house registered in the name of Afzal Ansari and his wife located in the Dalibagh area of Lucknow worth Rs 12.5 crore was attached under provisions of the Gangster Act. The action is part of ongoing operations against Mukhtar Ansari and his gang,'' Superintendent of Police of Ghazipur Rohan P Botre said.

According to the police, the house was constructed using money earned from criminal activities. Police officials from Ghazipur reached the Dalibagh area in Lucknow to attach the property.

''In the past few months properties worth over Rs 70 crore of Mukhtar Ansari and his gang members have been attached in various districts of the state. The action will continue in future,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)