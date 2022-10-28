Left Menu

Swedish PM says Sweden committed to NATO deal with Turkey

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:11 IST
Ulf Kristersson Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sweden is fully committed to meeting the terms of a tripartite deal struck in Madrid aimed at overcoming Turkey's objections to Stockholm's bid to join the NATO alliance along with Finland, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Friday.

"We have to do our part of it, and we are doing our part of it," Kristersson told reporters after meeting his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki.

"We are working very hard to fulfill what Sweden is supposed to do and we will report in detail what we have achieved."

