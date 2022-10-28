U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted -Pelosi statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:20 IST
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.
"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
