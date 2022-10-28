Left Menu

MP: Woman gangraped at under-construction building in Tikamgarh, six nabbed

A 23-year-old woman was gangraped by five men and a minor at an under-construction building in Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh city, police said on Friday. The six men consumed alcohol and raped the woman, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:22 IST
MP: Woman gangraped at under-construction building in Tikamgarh, six nabbed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old woman was gangraped by five men and a minor at an under-construction building in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh city, police said on Friday. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the police have arrested five men and detained a 16-year-old boy in connection with the crime that took place on Thursday night, inspector Raghuraj Singh of Kotwali police station told PTI.

As per the complaint, the accused took turns and raped the woman at an under-construction building on Thursday night, he said.

The woman lodged a complaint this morning, following which the accused were apprehended from different places, he said.

One of the accused worked as a watchman at the site and knew the woman, who hails from the neighbouring Chhatarpur district. He had called the woman promising to get her a job as a labourer, he said.

The other accused were all labourers. The six men consumed alcohol and raped the woman, the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022