Left Menu

UP: Rs 12.5-crore house of Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari attached under Gangsters Act

The Ghazipur district police on Friday attached property worth Rs 12.5 crore of BSP MP Afzal Ansari, the brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in Lucknow under the Gangsters Act.A house registered in the name of Afzal Ansari and his wife located in the Dalibagh area of Lucknow worth Rs 12.5 crore was attached under provisions of the Gangsters Act. The action is part of ongoing operations against Mukhtar Ansari and his gang, Superintendent of Police of Ghazipur Rohan P Botre said.Afzal Ansari represents Ghazipur in Lok Sabha.According to the police, the house was constructed using money earned from criminal activities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:29 IST
UP: Rs 12.5-crore house of Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari attached under Gangsters Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghazipur district police on Friday attached property worth Rs 12.5 crore of BSP MP Afzal Ansari, the brother of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in Lucknow under the Gangsters Act.

''A house registered in the name of Afzal Ansari and his wife located in the Dalibagh area of Lucknow worth Rs 12.5 crore was attached under provisions of the Gangsters Act. The action is part of ongoing operations against Mukhtar Ansari and his gang,'' Superintendent of Police of Ghazipur Rohan P Botre said.

Afzal Ansari represents Ghazipur in Lok Sabha.

According to the police, the house was constructed using money earned from criminal activities. Police officials from Ghazipur reached the Dalibagh area in Lucknow to attach the property.

''In the past few months properties worth over Rs 70 crore of Mukhtar Ansari and his gang members have been attached in various districts of the state. The action will continue in future,'' the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022