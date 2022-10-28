DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct 28

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

** TOKYO - Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Naruhito Emperor of Japan. ** MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to chair economy council followed by a press conference – 1000 GMT

** NEW DELHI - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visits India to attend a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council's counter-terrorism committee and meet his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and discuss strengthening diplomatic ties (To Oct 29) SINGAPORE - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh visits Singapore (To Oct. 29) ASTRAKHAN/ASTANA - Belarus Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko will visit Astrakhan and Astana (final day). SINGAPORE - Abdullah of Pahang King of Malaysia and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrive in Singapore for state visit (final day) CANBERRA - The Deputy Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic Nikolaos Hardalias will visit Australia (to Oct. 29). TOKYO - Luis Lacalle Pou, President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, will pay an Official Working Visit to Japan (to Oct. 29). TOKYO - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida holds talks with visiting Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou on bilateral ties and global issues such as the war in Ukraine. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Helsinki to meet his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin and President Sauli Niinisto. MONTREAL, Canada - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Montreal to meet with Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly to discuss supply chain issues. MONTREAL, Canada - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Montreal (to Oct 29) SARAJEVO - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Bosnia and Herzegovina - 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Paolo Gentiloni European Commissioner for Economy delivers a speech at the EU Sustainable Investment Summit – Session 2 'Clean, secure and affordable energy for the future'. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29 ** PODGORICA - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Montenegro LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa meets with French counterpart Prime-minister Elisabeth Borne. BELGRADE - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travels to Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers (to Oct. 31). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 SOCHI, Russia - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participates in a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TALLINN - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas – 1005 GMT BEIJING – Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay official visit to China at the invitation of Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China (to Nov. 2). TALLINN - Norway's foreign minister Anniken Huitfeldt visits her Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu in Tallinn. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2 BEIJING - Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan will pay a state visit to China (to Nov. 4) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3

** FRANKFURT - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck Roberta Metsola President of the European Parliament at event at Paulskirche. LISBON - Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov holds news conference at Lisbon's Web Summit – 1000 GMT MADRID - Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez will visit Spain (To Nov 4) MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino open Santander International Banking Conference "GROWTH IN A FRAGMENTING WORLD" – 0745 GMT BEIJING - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reportedly plans a visit to China (To Nov.4) SEOUL - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit South Korea. (To Nov. 5) MANAMA - Pope Francis visits Bahrain (to Nov. 6). MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (to Nov. 4). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4 ** ANKARA - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey TALLINN - Estonian Finance Minister Annely Akkermann meets with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, ECB chief Christine Lagarde and local entrepreneurs – 0930 GMT TEHRAN – 43rd anniversary of U.S. embassy takeover. In 1979, Iranian militants seized the U.S. embassy in Tehran and captured 90 hostages; 52 were held captive for 444 days. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL – International day for preventing the exploitation of the environment in war and armed conflict. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow to discuss bilateral issues and the global agenda. Outwatching for comments on Ukraine crisis. ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara to discuss Stockholm's bid to join NATO as well as the extradition of people Ankara considers terrorists. AMSTERDAM - Sergio Mattarella President of Italy, accompanied by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, will visit the Netherlands (To Nov 11) WASHINGTON, D.C. - US House of Representatives election. WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senate election. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9 SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt - Finance ministers convene at COP27. BERLIN - Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez will visit Germany (To Nov 10) JERUSALEM - Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, will visit Israel - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 NEW DELHI - US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit India to attend the US-India economic and financial partnership ahead of the G20 meeting. PHNOM PENH - Leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN) bloc and counterparts from other related countries attend the 40th and 41st regional summit (to Nov. 13). BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - World Pneumonia Day. MANAMA - Bahraini Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13 YANGON, Myanmar – 11th anniversary of release of Myanmar's detained opposition leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL – World Diabetes Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (To Nov. 17) BALI - Indonesia set to host the G20 Summit on the resort island of Bali (to November 16). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 GLOBAL - International day for tolerance. GLOBAL – World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan holds key mayoral elections. MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

** BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (To Nov 30) TOKYO – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan (to Nov. 30). TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 ** TIRANA - The EU holds a summit with leaders of countries in the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13

** WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16)

