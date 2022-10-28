Tata Airbus aircraft project: Maha Youth Cong protests in Nagpur
Maharashtra Youth Congress workers protested on Friday in front of the chief minister's official residence in Nagpur against the backdrop of Airbus and a consortium of Tata firms choosing Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for their Rs 22,000 crore C-295 military transport aircraft project.
The workers led by Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut were taken away from the spot and detained for some time, police officials said.
