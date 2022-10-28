Tata Airbus aircraft project: Maha Youth Cong protests in Nagpur

Maharashtra Youth Congress workers protested on Friday in front of the chief minister's official residence in Nagpur against the backdrop of Airbus and a consortium of Tata firms choosing Vadodara in Gujarat as the site for their Rs 22,000 crore C-295 military transport aircraft project.

The workers led by Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut were taken away from the spot and detained for some time, police officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)