Victims of 26/11 terror attack, Brussels bombings speak at meeting of anti-terror committee of UNSC

Four survivors from two terror attacks -- 26/11 and 2016 Brussels bombings -- spoke at a special meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council here on Friday.

Moshe Holtzberg was only two years old when his father Rabbi Gavriel and mother Rivka Holtzberg died along with four visitors at Nariman House during the November 2008 Mumbai terror attack, commonly known as `26/11'.

Ten Pakistani terrorists created mayhem in Mumbai for three days during the attack, killing more than 170 people. Moshe's cries during the prayer meeting for his parents melted the hearts of many. After the death of his parents, he moved to Israel to live with his grandparents. His pre-recorded message in Hebrew was played at the meeting on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes' at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai. The hotel itself was one of the targets of the attack in 2008.

Devika Rotawan, now a third-year student of Bachelor of Arts, was shot by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on November 26, 2008. She was then seven years old.

She identified him and testified against him in the court in June 2009. Kasab was later hanged after the court convicted him.

Speaking at the meeting, Rotawan said she wanted to become a police officer so that she can play a role in combating terror. She also demanded a strong law to deal with terror.

Karambir Singh Kang, who also spoke at the meeting, was the General Manager of Taj Mahal Palace when the 26/11 attack unfolded. While he was helping the guests to safety, his wife and two young children died in the attack.

Nidhi Chaphekar, a former air hostess with Jet Airways and survivor of the 2016 Brussels bombings also spoke at the meeting.

She sustained 20 per cent burn injuries in the attack at the Brussels airport and had to undergo 22 surgeries. She also suffered memory loss and partial hearing loss, she said.

After the attack, she also lost her job, Chaphekar said.

Another person whose life changed forever due to terrorism and who was present at the meeting was late police constable Tukaram Ombale's wife. Ombale was killed while capturing terrorist Kasab alive during the 26/11 attack. PTI PR KRK KRK

