Man booked for aiming revolver at real estate developer, threatening him

A man has been booked for allegedly aiming a revolver at a real estate developer in Kalwa in Thane and threatening to kill him, a police official said on Friday.

The real estate developer had gone to a land parcel on October 19 as part of his work and the accused arrived there and issued death threats, the Kalwa police station official said.

''The victim and accused are involved in a property dispute. The incident took place near Gholai temple. The victim managed to escape from the spot and later approached police,'' he said.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

