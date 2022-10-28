Left Menu

Thane: Two held for stabbing, injuring man in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:01 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The man had intervened to stop a fight in Nalapar area on October 26 when the two accused stabbed him with a knife, he said.

''He has received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in JJ Hospital in Mumbai. We have arrested the duo in an attempt to murder case,'' the Bhoiwada police station official said.

