Thane: Two held for stabbing, injuring man in Bhiwandi
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Friday.
The man had intervened to stop a fight in Nalapar area on October 26 when the two accused stabbed him with a knife, he said.
''He has received severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in JJ Hospital in Mumbai. We have arrested the duo in an attempt to murder case,'' the Bhoiwada police station official said.
