Man held for harassing girl

Erode (TN), Oct 28 (PTI): Police here on Friday said they have arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police, the girl went to an isolated place to attend nature's call. When the 27-year old man went to the same spot, he began to sexually harass her, the police said. The girl raised an alarm and the man ran away. The girl went home and told her parents about the incident, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police said they arrested the man, registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and began interrogating him.

