Left Menu

Man held for harassing girl

Erode TN, Oct 28 PTI Police here on Friday said they have arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.According to the police, the girl went to an isolated place to attend natures call. When the 27-year old man went to the same spot, he began to sexually harass her, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:10 IST
Man held for harassing girl
  • Country:
  • India

Erode (TN), Oct 28 (PTI): Police here on Friday said they have arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

According to the police, the girl went to an isolated place to attend nature's call. When the 27-year old man went to the same spot, he began to sexually harass her, the police said. The girl raised an alarm and the man ran away. The girl went home and told her parents about the incident, said the police.

Based on a complaint, the police said they arrested the man, registered a case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and began interrogating him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022