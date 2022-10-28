Family members, villagers seek whereabouts of missing youth, stage sit-in

Family members and villagers of a missing youth staged a sit-in outside the Todabhim deputy SP office in Karauli district on Friday, demanding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take cognisance in the matter.

The demonstration was led by Bharatiya Janta Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena. Attacking the Congress-led state government, Meena said jungle raj is going on in the state. SHO Nadauti Vijender Singh said Tikaram Meena (19) went missing from his house on the night of October 4 and his father registered a missing complaint the next day.

Many people are being questioned in order to locate the youth, he said.

The SHO said the villagers and family members are suspicious of two of the teen's brothers-in-law, who have been questioned several times by the police and senior officials but to no avail.

He said Tikaram contacted some people through his social media accounts after missing. ''The matter is being further probed and efforts to trace him are going on,'' he added.

