Left Menu

Family members, villagers seek whereabouts of missing youth, stage sit-in

Family members and villagers of a missing youth staged a sit-in outside the Todabhim deputy SP office in Karauli district on Friday, demanding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take cognisance in the matter.The demonstration was led by Bharatiya Janta Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:27 IST
Family members, villagers seek whereabouts of missing youth, stage sit-in
  • Country:
  • India

Family members and villagers of a missing youth staged a sit-in outside the Todabhim deputy SP office in Karauli district on Friday, demanding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to take cognisance in the matter.

The demonstration was led by Bharatiya Janta Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena. Attacking the Congress-led state government, Meena said jungle raj is going on in the state. SHO Nadauti Vijender Singh said Tikaram Meena (19) went missing from his house on the night of October 4 and his father registered a missing complaint the next day.

Many people are being questioned in order to locate the youth, he said.

The SHO said the villagers and family members are suspicious of two of the teen's brothers-in-law, who have been questioned several times by the police and senior officials but to no avail.

He said Tikaram contacted some people through his social media accounts after missing. ''The matter is being further probed and efforts to trace him are going on,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022