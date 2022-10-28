Left Menu

J-K: 3 held for human trafficking, 14 women rescued

Police have busted a human trafficking gang and rescued 14 women from the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Acting upon information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team carried out a raid in village Dulipora and rescued 14 victims, including minor girls, from the Bhats house and adjacent places, a police official said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:27 IST
J-K: 3 held for human trafficking, 14 women rescued
  • Country:
  • India

Police have busted a human trafficking gang and rescued 14 women from the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday. Three people -- Shamim Ahmad Bhat, Shagufta and Asmat -- were arrested, they said. ''Acting upon information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team carried out a raid in village Dulipora and rescued 14 victims, including minor girls, from the Bhat’s house and adjacent places,'' a police official said. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons used to traffic women to Budgam from other parts of the valley, he said.

More arrests are expected in the matter, the official said, adding a case has been registered at Budgam police station.

The rescued victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre in Chadoora and a process for rehabilitating them has been initiated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022