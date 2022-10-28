Left Menu

Maha: Man held for cheating farmer of Rs 54,400

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:28 IST
Maha: Man held for cheating farmer of Rs 54,400
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly cheating a farmer of Rs 54,400, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the farmer from Nashik had come to the flower market in Kalyan in Thane district to sell marigolds and the accused approached him to purchase produce worth Rs 54,400.

The accused loaded the flowers in his tempo and fled without making any payment, an official said. The farmer lodged a complaint with the police, who traced the accused to Nalla Sopara in Palghar within 48 hours and arrested him, he said.

An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the alleged accused with the Manickpur police, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022