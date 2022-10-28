Sino-U.S. relations at critical juncture, says senior Chinese diplomat
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that China-U.S. relations are at a critical juncture and the international community in general expects the two nations to develop a stable relationship.
Wang Yi told Nicholas Burns in a meeting that as U.S. ambassador to China, he can become a bridge and link between the two countries, a statement posted on Chinese foreign ministry showed.
