Sino-U.S. relations at critical juncture, says senior Chinese diplomat

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that China-U.S. relations are at a critical juncture and the international community in general expects the two nations to develop a stable relationship.

Wang Yi told Nicholas Burns in a meeting that as U.S. ambassador to China, he can become a bridge and link between the two countries, a statement posted on Chinese foreign ministry showed.

