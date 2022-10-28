Left Menu

India sets up govt panel to hear social media content moderation complaints

Social media firms are already required to have an in-house grievance redressal officer and designate executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials. Under the amended rules, the companies would be required to acknowledge complaints from users within 24 hours and resolve them within 15 days or 72 hours in case of a information takedown request.

28-10-2022
The Indian government on Friday announced amendments to its information technology (IT) rules that will apply to social media companies, in a move that is likely to be seen as a reigning in of big tech firms.

Under the amended rules, which will come into effect from Oct. 28, a government panel would be formed to hear complaints from users about content moderation decisions of social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has had strained relations with many Big Tech companies, and New Delhi has been tightening regulation of firms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Tension over social media content decisions has been a particularly thorny issue in India with companies often receiving takedown requests from the government or removing content proactively. Social media firms are already required to have an in-house grievance redressal officer and designate executives to co-ordinate with law enforcement officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

