Loans to group entities caused Rs 1,755cr financial impact to RCap in FY20: Transaction auditor report
- Country:
- India
Loans given by Reliance Capital to various group entities during 2019-20 caused a financial impact of over Rs 1,755 crore, according to a transaction auditor report submitted to the administrator of the insolvency-bound company.
The administrator of Reliance Capital appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, took assistance from transaction auditor BDO India LLP to conduct an investigation of the affairs of the company related to the company's transactions.
Based on the observations of the transaction auditor, the administrator on October 22, 2022, filed applications in respect of disbursements to a total of seven companies before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Reliance Capital said in various regulatory filings on Friday.
All these transactions were in the nature of loans given by Reliance Capital to the entities involved.
In separate filings to stock exchanges, the administrator on the basis of the report from BDO said there was an estimated impact of Rs 1,142.08 crore by way of a loan to Reliance Entertainment Network Pvt Ltd (RENPL); Rs 203.01 crore to Reliance Unicorn Enterprises (RUEPL); Rs 162.91 crore to Reliance Big Entertainment (RBEPL); Rs 131.52 crore to Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL); Rs 59.12 crore to Reliance Business Broadcast News Holding (RBBNHL).
Also, there was an impact of Rs 39.30 crore by way of loans to Reliance Alpha Services (RASPL) and Rs 17.24 crore to Zapak Digital Entertainment (Zapak). The company said the administrator filed applications against these companies on October 22, 2022, and they are subject to adjudication by the NCLT.
Nageswara Rao Y is the administrator of Reliance Capital. He was appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Code as per the order of the NCLT bench at Mumbai dated December 6, 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Code Name Tiranga’ tickets priced at Rs 100 on opening day
India to save Rs 10 lakh crore annually if it brings down logistic costs by 4-5 pc via PM Gati Shakti: Piyush Goyal
PM GatiShakti National Master Plan can lead to Rs 10 lakh crore saving: Piyush Goyal
NHAI infra trust to have 1500 km of assets by 2025; launches Rs 1500-cr NCD
MTNL gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 17,571 crore via bonds, borrow Rs 35,000 crore from banks