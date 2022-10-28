Left Menu

Loans to group entities caused Rs 1,755cr financial impact to RCap in FY20: Transaction auditor report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:39 IST
Loans to group entities caused Rs 1,755cr financial impact to RCap in FY20: Transaction auditor report
  • Country:
  • India

Loans given by Reliance Capital to various group entities during 2019-20 caused a financial impact of over Rs 1,755 crore, according to a transaction auditor report submitted to the administrator of the insolvency-bound company.

The administrator of Reliance Capital appointed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, took assistance from transaction auditor BDO India LLP to conduct an investigation of the affairs of the company related to the company's transactions.

Based on the observations of the transaction auditor, the administrator on October 22, 2022, filed applications in respect of disbursements to a total of seven companies before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Reliance Capital said in various regulatory filings on Friday.

All these transactions were in the nature of loans given by Reliance Capital to the entities involved.

In separate filings to stock exchanges, the administrator on the basis of the report from BDO said there was an estimated impact of Rs 1,142.08 crore by way of a loan to Reliance Entertainment Network Pvt Ltd (RENPL); Rs 203.01 crore to Reliance Unicorn Enterprises (RUEPL); Rs 162.91 crore to Reliance Big Entertainment (RBEPL); Rs 131.52 crore to Reliance Broadcast Network (RBNL); Rs 59.12 crore to Reliance Business Broadcast News Holding (RBBNHL).

Also, there was an impact of Rs 39.30 crore by way of loans to Reliance Alpha Services (RASPL) and Rs 17.24 crore to Zapak Digital Entertainment (Zapak). The company said the administrator filed applications against these companies on October 22, 2022, and they are subject to adjudication by the NCLT.

Nageswara Rao Y is the administrator of Reliance Capital. He was appointed in accordance with the provisions of the Code as per the order of the NCLT bench at Mumbai dated December 6, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022