1 held for stabbing man in Delhi's Azadpur: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:09 IST
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing another man following an argument between them in Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Friday.

The argument between the two broke out after the accused passed lewd comments at a female friend of the victim, they added.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, police received information about a stabbing incident near the Lal Bagh area in Azadpur.

Sabir (20), who received stab injuries in the incident, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The accused, identified as Arman, a resident of Azadpur, has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A knife used in the crime was seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

