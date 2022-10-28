Kerala MLAs, govt officials take part in daring mid-sea naval exercises

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) of the Indian Navy on Friday demonstrated its operational abilities as part of the 'Day at Sea' programme organised for the legislators and Kerala government officials with various various daring exercises displayed, including transferring of four MLAs from a moving warship to another mid-sea.

A total of 20 MLAs and nine government officials took part in the Navy exercise which gave a brief overview of the operational functioning and training aspects of the Indian Navy with emphasis on maritime strengths and challenges.

The major warships of Indian Navy -- INS Delhi and INS Chennai -- led the fleet which comprised of INS Tir, INS Trishul, INS Investigator, INS Sunayna and INS Kalpeni for a day-long live demonstration of its combat drills and air operations.

Kongad MLA Santhakumari K, Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin, Guruvayoor MLA N K Akbar and Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath volunteered to join the Navy's daring exercise of transferring personnel mid-sea.

Santhakumari and Sreenijin, who were onboard INS Delhi, were transferred to INS Sunayna using the 'Manila synthetic highline rig'.

The legislators were secured using ropes and transferred to the ship which was around 36 metres away.

Santhakumari told PTI that it was an unforgettable experience as they received a firsthand experience of the activities of the Indian Navy and its warships.

''The sailors helped us to be a part of the replenishment at sea exercise. It was a priceless experience. The sailors secured us using ropes and transferred us from a moving warship to another warship sailing alongside, while being in the middle of the ocean,'' Sreenijin said.

A Chetak helicopter demonstrated a search and rescue operation as part of the sea sortie. Navy interceptors displayed their high-speed navigation ability and a Sea King helicopter showed the slithering maneuver on board INS Sunayna.

The Navy commandos showed the Navy's Visit, Board, Search and Seize (VBSS) operation and engaged in a mock operation of seizing a vessel of weapon smugglers. The Sea King helicopter hovered over INS Delhi before landing on it.

The Navy also showed the 'replenishment at sea' exercise through which the warships replenished their provisions and transferring of personnel mid-sea.

''The sea sortie was the culmination of the two-day interaction, visit and meeting of the elected representatives of Kerala and government officials. The event was to better understand the aspects pertaining to the Navy and their role,'' Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi, the chief of Southern Naval Command, told reporters here.

MLA K T Jaleel thanked the Southern Naval Command for the ''wonderful experience'' of the strength and commitment of the Indian Navy.

The delegation was taken to training schools where they witnessed demonstration of various training simulators and aids.

At the Joint Operations Centre, the role of stakeholders concerned were explained. At INS Dronacharya, the participants had firsthand experience of the small arms simulator. The dignitaries also visited indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

