Retd Lieutenant General's house burglarised in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:49 IST
Thieves broke into the house of a retired Lieutenant General in Sector 23 here and decamped with jewellery, cash and watches worth Rs 15 lakh, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by Lt Gen (retd) H S Bedi, the theft in his house occurred between 1.30 pm on October 26 and 1 pm on October 27 when he was in New Delhi with his family.

''When we returned, the bedroom window of my house, including the grill, was found removed and all cupboards were broken. Silver items worth Rs 4 lakh, gold ornaments of Rs 2.5 lakh, approximately Rs 4.5 lakh cash, diamond earrings worth Rs 2 lakh and luxury watches worth Rs 2 lakh were found missing from my house,'' the retired Army official stated in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 457 (house-trespass), 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Palam Vihar police station.

Police said that they are investigating the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

