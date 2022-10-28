Left Menu

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau says clear plan of action needed for Haiti

Reuters | Winnipeg | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:03 IST
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said there needed to be a clear plan of action before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation there to assess the humanitarian and security crisis.

"I'm so pleased that there is such an interest by the Caribbean countries to be part of any solution," Trudeau told reporters in Winnipeg. "But, of course, before we establish any sort of mission, we need to see a clear plan of action."

When asked, neither Trudeau nor his defense minister, who was also at the press conference, responded as to whether Canada would be willing to deploy its armed forces as security in a Haiti mission.

