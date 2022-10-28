Left Menu

Panchayat polls: Gurugram police suspends SI for model code violation

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-10-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 22:06 IST
Panchayat polls: Gurugram police suspends SI for model code violation
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram police has suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly campaigning for his wife for the Haryana panchayat polls in violation of the model code of conduct.

The complaint against Sub-Inspector Narendra was received from Rewari deputy commissioner, according to police.

It was regarding violation of the model code by Narender, a resident of Jhabua village in Rewari district, who was campaigning in support of his wife Sudesh Devi, a candidate for the post of zila parshad from ward number 18, they said.

Narendra was suspended on Thursday and attached to the Police Lines, a senior police officer said.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Friday said 133 sarpanches and 17,158 panches have been unanimously elected in nine districts of the state ahead of the November 2 panchayat elections.

On October 30, polling will take place to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis of the nine districts, while polls for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of these nine districts will be held on November 2.

The nine districts to go to polls first in the three-phase elections are Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

The second phase of the panchayat polls in nine more districts -- Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat -- will be held on November 9 and 12 while the final phase will be held on November 22 and 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022