Panchayat polls: Gurugram police suspends SI for model code violation

The Gurugram police has suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly campaigning for his wife for the Haryana panchayat polls in violation of the model code of conduct.

The complaint against Sub-Inspector Narendra was received from Rewari deputy commissioner, according to police.

It was regarding violation of the model code by Narender, a resident of Jhabua village in Rewari district, who was campaigning in support of his wife Sudesh Devi, a candidate for the post of zila parshad from ward number 18, they said.

Narendra was suspended on Thursday and attached to the Police Lines, a senior police officer said.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Friday said 133 sarpanches and 17,158 panches have been unanimously elected in nine districts of the state ahead of the November 2 panchayat elections.

On October 30, polling will take place to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis of the nine districts, while polls for sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of these nine districts will be held on November 2.

The nine districts to go to polls first in the three-phase elections are Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

The second phase of the panchayat polls in nine more districts -- Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat -- will be held on November 9 and 12 while the final phase will be held on November 22 and 25.

