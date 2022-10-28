3 arrested for shooting off crackers from moving car on busy Gurugram road

Left Menu

Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting off crackers off the top of the boot of their moving car on a busy road here, creating a ruckus, police said on Friday.A purported video of the incident was shared widely on social media platforms on Tuesday.According to the police the three were identified as Jatin, Nakul and Krishan, residents of the village Sikanderpur.

According to the police the three were identified as Jatin, Nakul and Krishan, residents of the village Sikanderpur. They are friends and used to work as car dealers, they said. ''During interrogation, it was revealed that they made a video on Diwali night. The accused Jatin was driving the car burning a box of firecrackers on the boot of a Hyundai Verna and Krishan made the video while riding a BMW car. Later the video was posted by Jatin on Instagram,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime. ''Nakul was also with them during this time. The accused joined the investigation and further probe is underway,'' he added. An FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC at DLF Phase 3 police station on Thursday night. Police have recovered a mobile and two cars including a BMW from the trio's possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

