Man injures 3 people driving car into them in north Delhi's Alipur

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving his car into three people in north Delhi's Alipur area and sending them to hospital, police said on Friday.

According to police, the man's car had touched a bike which led to an argument between him and the other driver. When he saw locals gathering, he tried to flee from the spot and hit the victims.

A purported video of the incident later circulated on social media.

In the video, a car driver and a man on a bike are seen arguing as some people gather there and try to pacify the situation. Later, the man drives his vehicle into the group of people. On Wednesday, Alipur Police Station got a call about the incident at Nehru Enclave, but found no one there when they went there.

Police found that the injured had been taken to a hospital for the treatment, a senior police officer said.

At Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela where they were taken, they found that three people in all had been injured in the road rage incident.

According to the statement of one Raj Kumar, the complainant, the incident happened around 9 pm when he along with his family members was standing outside his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

A person -- later identified as Nitin Maan of Alipur -- driving a Hyundai Creta, started arguing with a man, he said.

Seeing this, Rajkumar went to the driver and tried to pacify him but the man in a rush to get away drove his car into the three people standing there, police said.

On the basis of statement, a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC was registered in Alipur Police Station, Mahla said.

During further investigation on basis of facts emerged, section 307 (attempt to murder) has been added.

